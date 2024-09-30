© 2024 Connecticut Public

The U.S. wants Kenyan troops' mandate in Haiti to be a formal peacekeeping mission

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The U.N. Security Council has extended the mandate of a Kenyan-led force in Haiti. But the U.S. and its backers are still struggling to turn it into a formal peacekeeping mission, which would ensure it's well-funded and well-equipped. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: It was two years ago when Haiti's leaders first called on the U.N. to help stabilize the country wracked by gang violence. Now there are about 380 Kenyan troops on the ground patrolling with Haitian police with hundreds more still to come. And the security council just extended their mandate for another year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Haiti finally has a path to political stability.

KELEMEN: That's U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the unanimous vote.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: In adopting this resolution today, the council has helped Haiti continue reestablishing security and creating the conditions necessary to hold free and fair elections.

KELEMEN: But since this is not a formal peacekeeping mission and part of the U.N. budget, the Kenyan troops have to rely on donors like the U.S. Haiti's transitional leader, Edgard Leblanc Fils, appealed to the U.N. General Assembly last week to transform this into a peacekeeping force.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDGARD LEBLANC FILS: (Through interpreter) This transformation would make it possible not only to secure more stable funding and to extend the capacity of the mission, but also, it would make it possible to strengthen the commitment of member states to security in Haiti.

KELEMEN: But Russia and China oppose such a move. China's ambassador says a peacekeeping force is not a panacea and points out that past U.N. operations have failed in Haiti. Even the U.N. Secretary-General has been skeptical. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, says countries should donate more to the international mission already on the ground.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEPHANIE DUJARRIC: The resolution that was adopted today did not mention the peacekeeping force. And as the Secretary-General, I think, himself said very clearly, whatever instructions we will be given by the Security Council, we will follow.

KELEMEN: Dujarric says Haiti hit another grim milestone today. He says half of Haiti's population now faces acute hunger. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
