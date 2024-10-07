NPR wants to know: What are some of your Halloween traditions?

© 2024 Connecticut Public

By Brittney Melton
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
An installation of 3,000 candle-lit pumpkin blankets on the canal side steps at Granary Square on Oct. 31, 2014, in London, England.
Rob Stothard
/
Getty Images
An installation of 3,000 candle-lit pumpkin blankets on the canal side steps at Granary Square on Oct. 31, 2014, in London, England.

It’s October, which means it’s almost time to pull out your costumes and candy for Halloween festivities. At this time of the year, you can be whoever you want — at least for a day. In addition to dressing up, many people may have traditions to accompany the holiday. We want to hear about the activities you look forward to for Halloween. Who knows, maybe someone will be inspired by what you do and add it to their celebrations.

Share your traditions with us via the form below, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Oct. 27. You can also share a photo and upload your answers as a voice memo. Please submit responses by Oct. 10.

See some of your responses and others — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittney Melton

