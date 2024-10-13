© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A cautionary tale about feeding the raccoons

Published October 13, 2024 at 8:08 AM EDT

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Now, what if you like horror movies to come with animals? There's always been plenty of options from classics like "Jaws."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JAWS")

ROY SCHEIDER: (As Brody) We're going to need a bigger boat.

RASCOE: And the newer cult classic like "Cocaine Bear."

ALDEN EHRENREICH: (As Eddie) A bear did cocaine.

RASCOE: But how do you feel about "The Day Of The Raccoons"? OK, It's not an actual movie, but it sounds like one. A woman in Kitsap County, Washington, regularly fed raccoons on her property without any problems until a few weeks ago, when suddenly the few raccoons she was feeding ballooned to around 100. The Kitsap County Sheriff's office says those raccoons showed up demanding and hungry, scratching at her house at all hours, surrounding her in her car when she tried to drive. That's right. The woman was so spooked, she called 911.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I'm right in my car. They chased me all the way out through the backyard. They're crawling all over.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You're not able to get out of your car? You're stuck in your vehicle?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I had to get in my vehicle to get away from them. They're all around my car.

RASCOE: It's still unclear why the number of raccoons exploded. Maybe word got out about the free snacks. Anyway, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the woman had not technically broken any state laws. She has since stopped feeding raccoons, and they have gone away. But obviously, the department recommends people don't feed wild animals because you could end up making your own horror movie. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate