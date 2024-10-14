© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polish Americans honor their heritage with Pulaski Day celebrations in Northampton

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
Chris Majewski stands outside St. Valentine's Polish National Church on King Street in Northampton, Massachusetts, in a traditional Polish vest to honor her heritage on Pulaski Day.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
Chris Majewski stands outside St. Valentine's Polish National Church on King Street in Northampton, Massachusetts, in a traditional Polish vest to honor her heritage on Pulaski Day.

While many people on Monday marked Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day, members of a Polish group in Northampton, Massachusetts, celebrated their heritage by honoring Casimir Pulaski.

The Revolutionary War leader aided George Washington and the Continental Army in battles against the British.

The Polish Heritage Committee celebrates Pulaski Day with Mass at St. Valentine's Polish National Church.

"Today, we want to remember all the contributions that the Polish people have done in America to make this country so great," said Robert Gibowicz, who chairs the group.

Gibowicz and the rest of the congregants, some dressed in beaded vests and the traditional Polish colors of red and white, led a parade down Main Street in Northampton.

Northampton resident Jessica Nally marched in the parade.

"I want to be able to give back to all the Polish people who I can relate to because I'm half-Polish," Nally said. "I want to learn the language, so that I can speak better [and] teach my traditions to all my nieces and nephews."

Chris Majewski attended the Mass and said she used to carry the wreaths in the parade with her sister.

"We carry it to Pulaski's monument at Pulaski Park,” Majewski said. “And then there's usually a designated person that will take the wreath from us, and he lays it at the monument on a tripod, and it stays there for the rest of the week."

Majewski said she's trying to carry on Polish traditions in memory of her mother, who passed away in August.

“We do it for our parents,” she said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content