Polish Americans honor their heritage with Pulaski Day celebrations in Northampton

While many people on Monday marked Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day, members of a Polish group in Northampton, Massachusetts, celebrated their heritage by honoring Casimir Pulaski.

The Revolutionary War leader aided George Washington and the Continental Army in battles against the British.

The Polish Heritage Committee celebrates Pulaski Day with Mass at St. Valentine's Polish National Church.

"Today, we want to remember all the contributions that the Polish people have done in America to make this country so great," said Robert Gibowicz, who chairs the group.

Gibowicz and the rest of the congregants, some dressed in beaded vests and the traditional Polish colors of red and white, led a parade down Main Street in Northampton.

Northampton resident Jessica Nally marched in the parade.

"I want to be able to give back to all the Polish people who I can relate to because I'm half-Polish," Nally said. "I want to learn the language, so that I can speak better [and] teach my traditions to all my nieces and nephews."

Chris Majewski attended the Mass and said she used to carry the wreaths in the parade with her sister.

"We carry it to Pulaski's monument at Pulaski Park,” Majewski said. “And then there's usually a designated person that will take the wreath from us, and he lays it at the monument on a tripod, and it stays there for the rest of the week."

Majewski said she's trying to carry on Polish traditions in memory of her mother, who passed away in August.

“We do it for our parents,” she said.