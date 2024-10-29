© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts brush fires fuel air quality concerns in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:40 PM EDT
A state forecast for air quality shows most of the state will experience "moderate" air quality on Wednesday.
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services
A state forecast for air quality shows most of the state will experience "moderate" air quality on Wednesday.

Brush fires burning across Massachusetts are affecting air quality in some parts of New Hampshire, as fine particles drift into southeastern parts of the state.

New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services says air quality throughout the state Wednesday may impact people who are highly vulnerable to air pollution.

All 10 counties are forecast to have “moderate” air quality, according to state officials, meaning that people who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution should avoid exerting themselves for long periods of time outdoors. Only Rockingham County was included in that category on Tuesday.

Dave Healy, the chief scientist at the state’s Department of Environmental Services, said an air quality monitor in Londonderry recorded an elevated level of fine particles, which can cause health issues.

“Because the particles are so fine, they do have the ability to penetrate deeper into the lungs,” he said. “And they can cause respiratory and even cardiovascular issues.”

Fine particles affecting air quality in the southeastern part of the state Tuesday were likely connected to Massachusetts fires. But the particles affecting air quality on Wednesday may not be connected, Healy said.

Air quality trackers from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service showed parts of southeastern New Hampshire were more affected than the rest of the state, as of late Tuesday.

To find more information on air quality, visit the Department of Environmental Services website or call 800-935-SMOG.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content