© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OpenAI is rolling out a web search feature for ChatGPT

By Ayana Archie
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.
Marco Bertorello
/
AFP via Getty Images
A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.

ChapGPT now has a search engine function.

Users will be able to type something into the text box, and click a little blue search button below it, or the artificial intelligence will automatically search the web if your question calls for it. The service will also provide links to sources for answers it gives, the company behind the service, OpenAI, said Thursday.

“By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience,” the company said. “We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search.”

Currently, ChatGPT does not provide citations for its answers, and users are unable to make a web search directly from the platform.

OpenAI said it worked with news publications and publishers, such as the Associated Press, Condé Nast and The Atlantic, to get feedback on the feature.

The change is available now for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and users on the SearchGPT waitlist. It will be available on a rolling basis for remaining users.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content