Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

By The Associated Press
Published November 5, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi attend a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, on Oct. 27, 2024.
Gil Cohen-Magen
/
Pool AFP
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi attend a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, on Oct. 27, 2024.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival. Netanyahu cited "significant gaps" and a "crisis of trust" between the men in his Tuesday evening announcement.

"In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and defense minister," Netanyahu said. "Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defense minister."

In the early days of the war, Israel's leadership presented a unified front as it responded to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. But as the war dragged on and spread to Lebanon, key policy differences have emerged. While Netanyahu has called for continued military pressure on Hamas, Gallant had taken a more pragmatic approach, saying that military force has created the necessary conditions for a diplomatic deal that could bring home hostages held by the militant group.

Gallant, a former general who has gained public respect with a gruff, no-nonsense personality, said in a statement: "The security of the state of Israel always was, and will always remain, my life's mission."

Gallant has worn a simple, black buttoned shirt throughout the war in a sign of sorrow over the Oct. 7 attack and developed a strong relationship with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A previous attempt by Netanyahu to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu. He also flirted with the idea of dismissing Gallant over the summer but held off until Tuesday's announcement.

Gallant will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a Netanyahu loyalist and veteran Cabinet minister who was a junior officer in the military. Gideon Saar, a former Netanyahu rival who recently rejoined the government, will take the foreign affairs post.

Netanyahu has a long history of neutralizing his rivals. In his statement, he claimed he had made "many attempts" to bridge the gaps with Gallant.

"But they kept getting wider. They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy - our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it," he said.

Copyright 2024 NPR

The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

