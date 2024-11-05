© 2024 Connecticut Public

In CT's competitive 5th Congressional District, Hayes and Logan race draws national attention

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM EST
Signs hang in the window of Blaze's Barber shop in New Britain, Connecticut. "This is where George Logan gets his hair cut," owner Johnny Turner said. "I'm not going to disclose who I'm voting for but we're not leaning any which way. You get your business done here, I'll let you put your sign up. We support both."
Signs hang in the window of Blaze’s Barber shop in New Britain, Connecticut. “This is where George Logan gets his hair cut," owner Johnny Turner said. "I’m not going to disclose who I’m voting for but we’re not leaning any which way. You get your business done here, I’ll let you put your sign up. We support both.”

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, first elected to Congress in 2018, faces off against GOP challenger George Logan in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Loading...

(Above) Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) faced Republican George Logan two years ago in a re-election bid that came down to 2,000 votes. They'll meet again in November as Hayes looks for a fourth term representing Connecticut's fifth congressional district.
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.)
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) faced Republican George Logan (above) two years ago in a re-election bid that came down to 2,000 votes. They'll meet again in November as Hayes looks for a fourth term representing Connecticut's fifth congressional district.
Republican George Logan.

Hayes is a former National Teacher of the Year who has closely aligned herself with the progressive policies of the House Democrats during her time in Congress. She has touted her work on lowering the price of prescription drugs and improving care for military veterans as part of her 2024 campaign.

Logan, an engineer and former state senator, waged an unsuccessful, but competitive 2022 race against Hayes, losing by less than one percentage point. If elected, Logan would be the first Republican sent to Congress from deep-blue Connecticut since 2008 when Chris Shays lost to challenger Jim Himes.

The 5th District, which includes much of western Connecticut, has been in Democratic control since 2006 when Republican Nancy Johnson lost to Chris Murphy, who later successfully ran for U.S. Senate.

Hayes and Logan recently spoke on Connecticut's Public's "The Wheelhouse," sharing their thoughts on gun control and reproductive rights.
Staff Report
