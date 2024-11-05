In CT's competitive 5th Congressional District, Hayes and Logan race draws national attention

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, first elected to Congress in 2018, faces off against GOP challenger George Logan in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.)

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Republican George Logan.

Hayes is a former National Teacher of the Year who has closely aligned herself with the progressive policies of the House Democrats during her time in Congress. She has touted her work on lowering the price of prescription drugs and improving care for military veterans as part of her 2024 campaign.

Logan, an engineer and former state senator, waged an unsuccessful, but competitive 2022 race against Hayes, losing by less than one percentage point. If elected, Logan would be the first Republican sent to Congress from deep-blue Connecticut since 2008 when Chris Shays lost to challenger Jim Himes.

The 5th District, which includes much of western Connecticut, has been in Democratic control since 2006 when Republican Nancy Johnson lost to Chris Murphy, who later successfully ran for U.S. Senate.

Hayes and Logan recently spoke on Connecticut's Public's "The Wheelhouse," sharing their thoughts on gun control and reproductive rights.

