© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield City Council votes to give $3.3M to wrongfully convicted man

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published November 13, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST
Springfield City Hall, Springfield, Mass.
AlexiusHoratius
/
Creative Commons
Springfield City Hall, Springfield, Mass.

The Springfield City Council has voted to give $3.37 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted in 1985 on rape charges.

George Perrot was released from prison in 2016 — after more than 30 years in prison — when a judge determined the evidence against him was faulty. He later filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Springfield, resulting in the settlement vote this week.

Radha Natarajan is with the New England Innocence Project, which works with exonorees such as Perrot, although it does not represent him.

"I don't think anybody would accept $3.3 million to go through what George went through. So in that sense, it feels really difficult to feel like this is a win on the one hand," said Natarajan. "And on the other hand, the legal system has so many barriers and I'm glad that he has something rather than nothing."

Springfield's solicitor said the settlement must still be finalized and submitted to a federal court in Boston.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content