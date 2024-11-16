© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane at Dallas Love Field Airport

By Don Clyde
Published November 16, 2024 at 1:12 AM EST
Southwest Airlines planes take off from the airline's hub at Dallas Love Field Airport March 12, 2008, in Dallas, Texas.
Rick Gershon
/
Getty Images North America
Southwest Airlines planes take off from the airline's hub at Dallas Love Field Airport March 12, 2008, in Dallas, Texas.

Updated November 16, 2024 at 01:35 AM ET

A Southwest Airlines plane was apparently struck by a bullet Friday night at Dallas Love Field Airport as it was preparing for takeoff, according to a statement from Southwest Airlines. Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal following the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

The airline said a bullet "struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the Crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis."

Law enforcement has been notified of the incident and the plane was removed from service, Southwest said.

The airport briefly closed a runway but it has since reopened, and "there was minimal impact on airport operations," according to a Dallas Lover Field Airport post on social media platform X.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Don Clyde

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content