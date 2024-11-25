© 2024 Connecticut Public

The eradication of small pox may have the set stage for the mpox outbreak

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST

After small pox was eradicated and vaccinations against the disease came to an end, people in parts of Africa started getting sick with something rarely seen before - mpox. Researchers eventually realized that with the end of smallpox vaccinations, any immunity to other pox viruses such as mpox went away. They say this helps to explain why there are historically high numbers of mpox cases in the world today. Reporter: Gabruelle; Editor: Davis; Digital: Pub'd ATC wants to run week of 11.25.

Gabrielle Emanuel
