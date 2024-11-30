Kansas City Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton catches fan falling over the stands

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The Kansas City Chiefs are 11 and 1 this year. They hope to play in another Super Bowl. But Tershawn Wharton, one of their defensive linemen, made what amounts to the play of the year after the clock wound down during last Sunday's game. The Chiefs had just defeated the Carolina Panthers 30 to 27. They were headed off the field under the stands when Tershawn Wharton saw an excited little boy in a Chiefs jersey fall head-first over the railing down toward the field. The Chiefs player then made a catch for all time. I think I heard my name a little bit, and when I heard my name, I seen him coming down, he told The Pat McAfee Show. Kind of grabbed him right by the back of his back and kind of pushed him into the stands. The name of the boy isn't known yet, but Tershawn Wharton wants to meet him and invite him to another game. And I think I know what jersey the young fan might wear.

