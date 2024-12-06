Cannabis Control Commission looks at regulations for marijuana cafes, lounges

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission held a meeting at Worcester Union Station Thursday nailing down regulations that would allow marijuana consumers to use weed products in designated locations.

The Commission refers to these locations as "social consumption" spaces. They could be lounges attached to licensed marijuana establishments or open areas connected to a licensed event space.

“This is social consumption, so this is supposed to be fun and exciting. It's supposed to be a time for us to be social,” Commissioner Nurys Camargo said in the meeting.

Acting chair of the commission, Bruce Stebbins, said there is a plan in place for individuals and businesses to apply for one of three different types of social consumption licenses: supplemental, hospitality, and event organizer licenses.

The supplemental license would allow existing marijuana establishments to host social consumption activities within their facility or to create an adjoining space. The hospitality license would be for new or existing non-cannabis commercial businesses that want a mixed-use space for patrons to use weed products. The event organizer license only applies to a licensed marijuana establishment which would like a temporary, on-site consumption permit for single or multiple locations.

"You can now get into these license types because of the social equity fund. It's capitalized this year at $25 million dollars. That's a huge impact for folks that want to get into these license types moving forward," Chair Bruce Stebbins said. “We don't control that fund, but we certainly have been in close conversations with the Executive Office of Economic Development to give them an idea of where we're moving and what they could be looking forward to.”

Matt Giancola, the director of government affairs and policy for the Commission, said it hopes to have close partnerships with local municipalities to allow these spaces to exist.

“Communities can now allow social consumption through the approval of voter-led local referendums or a bylaw or ordinance change,” Giancola said. “Social consumption licenses are the one type of license that a municipality must specifically opt in to.”

The Commission plans on sending finalized regulations to the Massachusetts Secretary of State by the end of the month.