© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attitude of gratitude: CT leaders and residents share what they are most thankful for

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lori Mack
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:06 AM EST
FILE: New England Town Green at Christmas in Branford Connecticut.
Jason D. Neely
/
Moment RF via Getty Images
FILE: New England Town Green at Christmas in Branford Connecticut.

As 2024 draws to a close and a new year begins, Connecticut Public asked residents and leaders in the state to share what they're grateful for.

Rev. James Manship of Santa Rosa de Lima, Meriden 

“I'm thankful for my vocation and for the community to whom I serve, in particular, the Spanish-speaking community, Spanish speaking Catholics. They have greatly enriched my life and deepened my faith and my discipleship.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, Greenwich

“I'm thankful that I live in Connecticut. I remember Rudyard Kipling's poem, ‘If you can keep your head while all those around you are losing theirs and blaming it on you.’ I think here in Connecticut we're keeping our head. I think we look out for each other and we respect each other even when we disagree.”

Janessa Cartagena, North Branford

“What I'm grateful for is my family, my friends and the food that I have on my table.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Greenwich

“Tremendously grateful at a moment of tremendous change and challenge for all of the public servants who keep us healthy and free and safe, like our police, our fire and first responders, health care providers in our hospitals, as well as our veterans and our men and women in uniform. All of you are essential to our way of life and our freedom, thank you.”

Cody Cox, Guilford

“Always having a home to come back to, and always having a roof to live under. Just knowing that you always got someone to your left and right, in front of you and behind you, to always kind of look after you and take care of you, if not yourself.”

Carlos Hernandez Chavez, Noank 

“What I'm grateful for is having been blessed with the family that I grew up with. And the family that I raised with my late wife, Georgie. And for the great circle of friends that I have garnered during all these 81 years.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, New Haven

“This holiday season, I am especially grateful for my family and my grandchildren who bring so much joy to my life. I am always deeply thankful for the privilege of continuing to serve you and the rest of Connecticut's 3rd District, wishing you and your loved ones a happy holiday season filled with peace, love, and gratitude.”

Diane Orson and Daniela Doncel contributed to this report. 
Lori Mack
Lori Connecticut Public's Morning Edition host.
See stories by Lori Mack

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate