Attitude of gratitude: CT leaders and residents share what they are most thankful for

As 2024 draws to a close and a new year begins, Connecticut Public asked residents and leaders in the state to share what they're grateful for.

Rev. James Manship of Santa Rosa de Lima, Meriden

“I'm thankful for my vocation and for the community to whom I serve, in particular, the Spanish-speaking community, Spanish speaking Catholics. They have greatly enriched my life and deepened my faith and my discipleship.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, Greenwich

“I'm thankful that I live in Connecticut. I remember Rudyard Kipling's poem, ‘If you can keep your head while all those around you are losing theirs and blaming it on you.’ I think here in Connecticut we're keeping our head. I think we look out for each other and we respect each other even when we disagree.”

Janessa Cartagena, North Branford

“What I'm grateful for is my family, my friends and the food that I have on my table.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Greenwich

“Tremendously grateful at a moment of tremendous change and challenge for all of the public servants who keep us healthy and free and safe, like our police, our fire and first responders, health care providers in our hospitals, as well as our veterans and our men and women in uniform. All of you are essential to our way of life and our freedom, thank you.”

Cody Cox, Guilford

“Always having a home to come back to, and always having a roof to live under. Just knowing that you always got someone to your left and right, in front of you and behind you, to always kind of look after you and take care of you, if not yourself.”

Carlos Hernandez Chavez, Noank

“What I'm grateful for is having been blessed with the family that I grew up with. And the family that I raised with my late wife, Georgie. And for the great circle of friends that I have garnered during all these 81 years.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, New Haven

“This holiday season, I am especially grateful for my family and my grandchildren who bring so much joy to my life. I am always deeply thankful for the privilege of continuing to serve you and the rest of Connecticut's 3rd District, wishing you and your loved ones a happy holiday season filled with peace, love, and gratitude.”

Diane Orson and Daniela Doncel contributed to this report.