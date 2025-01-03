© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine continues to notch above-average economic growth

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:36 PM EST
Some Rangeley business owners say they usually close in April, during the shoulder season between winter and summer tourism, but nearly all were open for eclipse week.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Downtown Rangeley in April, 2024.

Maine continues to outpace the country as a whole in economic growth, even as the rate of increase has slowed. That's according to a new report from State Economist Amanda Rector.

Maine's GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.6% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.1% for the national GDP.

Rector said Maine's above-average GDP growth is a trend that goes back to the pandemic. She said it stems in part from an increase in the number of people working in business and financial services.

"A lot of those are higher wage, higher productivity jobs, and so those contribute more to income growth and also to GDP growth," she said.

The December Economic Indicators report also took note of a national jump in small business optimism.

Rector said that jump typically follows an election, especially as many business owners anticipate tax cuts and loosened regulations under a Republican administration.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content