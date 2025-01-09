© 2025 Connecticut Public

Cape Cod's 2024 stranded dolphin number more than 6x annual average

CAI | By Eve Zuckoff
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM EST
Courtesy of IFAW

About 600 marine mammals stranded on Cape Cod in 2024, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

That’s more than twice the annual average and includes dolphins, porpoises, seals, and more.

Of those cases, 376 were stranded dolphins — which is more than six times the annual average of 57.

That record partially reflects a day in June when IFAW responded to the largest mass stranding of dolphins in recorded U.S. history. It took place in Wellfleet.

"I have been in this field doing marine mammal rescue for 26 years. I've worked from Florida to Massachusetts, and have had the opportunity to go to different parts of the world and assist with rescues. I have never seen anything like this," Brian Sharp, IFAW director of marine mammal rescue, told CAI at the time.

The vast majority — nearly 300 — of the dolphins found on beaches this year were released back into the ocean.

IFAW also found nearly a dozen large whales stranded on the Cape — nine were found dead.

Officials have said warming waters, a consequence of climate change, contributed to such a busy year.
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
