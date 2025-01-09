Photos: Los Angeles wildfires threaten lives, homes and cultural landmarks

Firefighters in Los Angeles hope to make progress against several wildfires that have destroyed more than 2,000 structures.
The Palisades, the Eaton and the Hurst fires have also killed at least 5 people. A new fire has erupted in Hollywood Hills.The fires have been so overwhelming that L.A. fire authorities don't have enough crew to cope.
West of Los Angeles, the fire hydrants went dry early yesterday morning as fire crews battles the Palisades fire.
