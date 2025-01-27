3.8 magnitude earthquake off Maine, New Hampshire coast felt across New England

If you felt the earth move this morning, you’re not alone.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck off the coast of New England at 10:22 am. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that it originated about 6 miles off the coast of York Harbor, Maine.

As of 10:45 a.m., New Hampshire 911 had not heard of any injuries or damage related to the earthquake. New Hampshire officials say those concerned about structural damage to a home or business should contact their local fire department for help.

Operations at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard were temporarily suspended to evaluate the area for potential impacts.

Lindsay Robertson, a spokesperson for the Seabrook Station Nuclear Plant, said in an email the earthquake did not impact the plant, which continues to operate as normal. She said there was no risk to the public, and the plant was designed to withstand earthquakes.

People reported feeling the earth shake throughout eastern New England — and even as far south as Washington, D.C.

A 3.8 is a relatively light earthquake, but it’s rare to see one this strong in this region. New Hampshire has only experienced 65 earthquakes above a 2.1 on the Richter scale since 1638, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Services.

Earth scientists have previously told NHPR that New Hampshire experiences “a certain degree of low level seismicity,” even if larger earthquakes are rare.

"We just don't hear about it much because the earthquakes are small,” Leslie Sonder, associate professor of Earth Sciences at Dartmouth, told NHPR last year.