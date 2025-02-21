© 2025 Connecticut Public

A new fellowship gives 20 older jazz musicians $100,000 each — no strings attached

By Phil Harrell
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:17 AM EST

This week, a new fellowship was announced that granted twenty jazz musicians of retirement age a gift of $100,000 each.

Phil Harrell
Phil Harrell is a producer with Morning Edition, NPR's award-winning newsmagazine. He has been at NPR since 1999.
