Watch: 'The Charter After The Oak' captures conservation and display of legendary CT document

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tyler Russell,
Mark Mirko
Published February 27, 2025 at 10:09 AM EST

Students across Connecticut are taught the legend of the Charter Oak. How the king of England demanded that the state turn over its charter, but when the time came, the charter was spirited away and hidden in an oak tree.

One thing the legend leaves out is that Connecticut had two copies of its charter. There was the original, which is heavily adorned, and a second copy which is much more plain. The written record suggests that the copy was hidden in the tree, and its fate becomes murky after that, according to State Archivist Lizette Pelletier.

The original, however, was secreted away before the whole oak incident. During the last few centuries, it was kept safe and displayed in various government buildings.

The charter is written on parchment, which is animal skin. After years of hanging it has developed bumps, waves, wrinkles, and cracks.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
But time and the elements have taken their toll. Even behind glass, light has caused fading in the charter. Hanging vertically also caused the parchment, which is not paper, but thinned animal skins, to stretch and sag. In 1878 the originally separate three-page document was glued together on a fabric backing to create one large piece. And in the late 1800s most of the document was re-inked by a clerk in the secretary of the state’s office.

The project to conserve the charter began in 2018, and it faced one major hurdle before the work could begin, transporting the document to the Northeast Document Conservation Center (NEDCC) in Andover, Massachusetts. The biggest risk was determined to be if the transportation vehicle had an accident resulting in a fire.
The team from FIRELOCK lifts the charter’s vault. It is typically stored flat, but needed to be turned on its side to navigate the hallways of the State Library.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
The team from FIRELOCK, a Pennsylvania-based company that makes fireproof vaults, was brought in to tackle this challenge. They constructed a custom mobile vault to transport and house the charter. The case is roughly the size of a dinner table, a foot thick, and rated to keep its contents safe from flames for up to four hours. It is also oriented so that the charter can be stored lying flat to avoid the negative effects of hanging.

Once at NEDCC, Conservator Nicole Boodle took the lead on carefully examining and cleaning the document. She emphasized that the process was aimed at stabilizing and preserving the charter, “for the community to enjoy in the future. It’s not necessarily about making it pretty.”

The darker ink in some sections of the text indicates sections that were re-lettered by a clerk in the secretary of the state’s office in the late 1800s.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
One interesting discovery Boodle made in her work relates to that re-inking. As she proceeded down the document with a microscope, she kept noticing an odd glittering. Upon closer examination, she determined that the ink used in the re-lettering had a gold mica pigment mixed into it. “It’s such a weird little detail that is also sort of adorable and considerate of the piece,” she said. She said it spoke to the importance and value that was placed on this document.

Connecticut’s Charter is now back home from the conservation work. However, those going to the State Library today will see a digital reproduction hanging in the original charter’s frame. This version has had additional digital cleaning done, removing ink stains that can’t currently be removed from the original. From now on, the original charter is getting what Boodle describes as, “some well deserved rest.” It will spend most of its time in its protective safe, only coming out for display on special occasions.

The charter is covered, closed, and wheeled away. It will now come out for display on special occasions, rather than hanging for the public every day.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Tyler Russell
Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.
See stories by Tyler Russell
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
See stories by Mark Mirko

