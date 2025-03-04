Follow NPR's annotated fact check of President Trump's address to Congress

Updated March 04, 2025 at 21:43 PM ET

President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

President Trump is delivering an address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol tonight, six weeks into his second term. Since his inauguration, he has worked briskly to try to radically reshape the government and signed dozens of executive orders, many upending policies created by former President Biden. Trump is expected to take stock of what he's done so far and lay out his vision for the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

Follow this page tonight for an annotated fact check by reporters from across NPR's newsroom as the speech unfolds.

Unlawful border crossings

TRUMP: "Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border, and I deployed the U.S. military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country, and what a job they've done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever. They heard my words and they chose not to come."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had about 30,000 encounters with migrants attempting to cross the U.S. borders illegally in January, the agency reported . The agency has not reported the numbers for February.

Trump's claim is not true. CBP has been recording apprehensions since 1925 . In 1935, there were only 11,000 apprehensions nationwide for the full year. During President Biden's administration, unlawful crossings nationwide hit an all-time high in 2022 — CBP reported more than 2.2 million encounters. However, Biden's last full month in office, December 2024, saw about 48,000 encounters.

— Sergio Martínez-Beltrán , Immigration Correspondent

Eggs

TRUMP: "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control – the egg prices out of control — and we are working hard to get it back down."

Overall, grocery prices have begun to level off, rising less than 2% between January 2024 and January 2025. But many people still experience supermarket sticker shock. Eggs have been a particular sore spot lately, with prices jumping 53% over the last year. That's largely due to the ongoing challenge of avian flu , which has forced egg farmers to slaughter tens of millions of egg-laying chickens. The shortfall in egg supply has been compounded by panic buying — similar to what happened with toilet paper in 2020 — leading some stores to limit egg purchases. Last week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a $1 billion effort to combat avian flu , including $500 million for new sanitary precautions at egg farms. The USDA is also exploring vaccination for laying hens and increasing the supply of imported eggs.

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

Energy production

TRUMP: "The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We are opening up many of those power plants right now. And frankly we have never seen anything like it."

President Trump has promised to boost fossil fuel production, but the U.S. is already producing record amounts of oil and natural gas. Even though lease auctions and pipeline construction slowed during the Biden administration, crude oil production in 2023 reached 12.9 million barrels a day, eclipsing the previous record set in 2019. 2023 was also a record year for domestic production of natural gas . Much of the domestic boom in oil and gas production is the result of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" techniques.

Recent years have also seen rapid growth in solar and wind power , while coal has continued to decline as a source of electricity.

Trump is hostile to wind energy production . On his first day back in the White House, he signed an executive order temporarily blocking federal leases for offshore wind farms and halting permits for wind projects on land and offshore.

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

Inflation

TRUMP: "We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they’re not sure. As president, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."

Inflation soared to 9.1% in 2022 — the highest rate in 40 years, not 48 — in the wake of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Robust government spending likely added to the price hikes in the U.S., putting more money in people's pockets. Demand surged, outpacing tangled supply chains. But high inflation was a worldwide problem, even in countries where governments didn't spend so heavily.

While inflation has since eased, settling at 3% in January, prices are still climbing faster than most people would like.

While high prices are a source of frustration for many Americans, the average worker has more buying power today than she did before the pandemic. Since February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold in the U.S., consumer prices have risen 22.8% while average wages have risen 25.8%. Wages have been climbing faster than prices for the better part of two years.

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

Poll numbers

TRUMP: "Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction. In fact, it's an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone."

More people have said the country has been headed in the wrong direction than the right one for a long time. In an average of the polls compiled by RealClearPolitics it's been that way every month since June 2009 after former President Obama was sworn in.

And despite improvements in those views since Trump won the election, mostly due to Republican enthusiasm, more people continue to say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds 54% think the country is headed in the wrong direction, while 45% said it's headed in the right direction. That is a significant improvement from December when 64% thought the country was headed in the wrong direction, again, largely due to Republicans.

RCP has the average at 51% wrong direction, 43% right direction. It's an improvement, but not net-positive.

— Domenico Montanaro , Senior Political Editor/Correspondent

Climate Change

TRUMP: "I withdrew from the unfair Paris climate accord, which was costing us trillions of dollars that other countries were not paying."

The Paris Agreement, which was agreed to in 2015, requires countries to periodically submit goals or plans to reduce heat-trapping pollution. There is no punishment for countries that fail to deliver on their objectives. The goal of the agreement is to cut emissions in order to limit global warming and avoid the worst impact from things like more extreme storms, heat waves and floods. The agreement also reaffirmed that industrialized countries like the U.S., which built their wealth producing and using fossil fuels, should provide funding to help poorer nations deal with global warming. However, wealthy countries have been slow to deliver on their financial commitments.

— Michael Copley , Climate Correspondent

Defining two genders, male and female

TRUMP: "I signed an order making it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

While DNA does indeed encode for two sexes, the way genes express themselves can create individuals who have atypical sexual development, including, in some cases, features of both sexes, such as both ovarian and testicular tissue. These individuals have conditions known as differences in sex development (also called intersex).

Individuals may identify with a gender that differs from their biological sex assigned at birth — and actions taken by the administration have sought to curb the rights of transgender people in the U.S. People who identify as transgender and nonbinary see this executive order as a form of discrimination that erases their identity on official documents.

— Maria Godoy, Health Correspondent

Trump's gold card

“We have developed in great detail what we are calling the gold card, which goes on sale very, very soon for $5 million it will allow the most successful job creating people from all over the world to buy a path to U.S. citizenship.”

Trump recently announced plans to create a so-called " gold card ," which he said will allow "very high-level people" to apply to become a lawful permanent resident. His administration has pitched this as a replacement to the current EB-5 immigrant investor visa.

But the president can't solely create a new visa. That power lies with Congress. And significantly changing the EB-5 visa program would also require congressional action.

So far, a formal proposal has not been issued by the Trump administration so it is unclear how he might modify the existing visa or lobby Congress to create a new one.

– Ximena Bustillo , DHS and Immigration policy reporter

Trump nods to Congress' role in extending his tax cuts

TRUMP: "The next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history is for this Congress to pass tax cuts."

The president is referring to plans to extend tax cuts that were enacted during his first administration. To achieve this, congressional Republicans plan to use a budget tool called reconciliation , which would allow them to pass major legislative items by a simple majority, relying entirely on GOP votes and avoiding the threat of a Democratic filibuster in the Senate.

Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress, the Senate and the House haven't yet gotten on the same page in terms of how best to implement President Trump's agenda.

They have passed competing budget resolutions, which act as the first step in the reconciliation process. The Senate wants to split up some legislative priorities into two bills — tackling getting more resources to the southern border and boosting military spending first, and then dealing with the tax cut element later this year.

The House, concerned that getting its often-fractious conference — which has just a razor thin majority — on board with two bills is difficult, wants to address all the priorities in one large bill .

Reconciliation is only possible if both chambers ultimately get on board with the same plan.

— Barbara Sprunt, Congressional correspondent

Social Security fraud

TRUMP: "We're also identifying shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program that our seniors and that our seniors, people that we love rely on, believe it or not, government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members, people aged 100 to 109 years old.”

Trump and his adviser Elon Musk have both claimed , without evidence, that there is rampant fraud in the Social Security system . In his remarks, Trump asserted that government databases list millions of people aged well over 100 years old, including 1.3 million people between 150 to 159 years old and over 130,000 people aged over 160.

But a 2023 report from the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General said that there were nearly 19 million Social Security number-holders aged 100-plus who didn't have information about their deaths in the system and that "almost none of the 18.9 million number-holders currently receive SSA payments."

The SSA's acting commissioner, Leland Dudek, has also knocked down these claims.

— Shannon Bond , Power and Influence Correspondent

Balanced budget

TRUMP: "I want to do what has not been done in 24 years: balance the federal budget. We're going to balance."

The federal debt has grown substantially in the last eight years, under both President Trump's first term and former President Biden's tenure Biden. While the pandemic accounts for much of that red ink, both presidents oversaw large deficits, including periods before and after the pandemic when the economy was in good shape. Mounting debt, coupled with high interest rates, means that debt service has now become one of the government's biggest annual expenses. In the most recent fiscal year, the government paid $881 billion in interest — more than it spent on Medicare or national defense .

— Scott Horsley, Chief Economics Correspondent

Copyright 2025 NPR