Ukrainians react to U.S. military aid pause

By Joanna Kakissis
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:47 PM EST

Ukrainians are reeling over the US suspending military aid, but Kyiv says it can manage for six months as the European Union and UK amp up support.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
