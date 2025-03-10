© 2025 Connecticut Public

South African playwright Athol Fugard, who chronicled apartheid, dies at 92

By Jeff Lunden
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:07 AM EDT

Prolific South African playwright Athol Fugard, who chronicled apartheid and its aftermath, has died at the age of 92.

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
