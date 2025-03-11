© 2025 Connecticut Public

USDA pauses nearly $30 million in funding to University of Maine System amid Title IX review

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
The University of Maine campus in an undated aerial photo.
umaine.edu
The University of Maine campus in an undated aerial photo.

This story will be updated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has frozen funding to the University of Maine System, according to school officials.

Officials say that in an email received Monday, the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer indicated that the department is evaluating further action against the university for possible violations of Title VI and Title IX.

As a land-grant institution, the University of Maine received almost $30 million last year in USDA funding, primarily used for research.

School officials say the email directs the department’s awarding agencies to temporarily stop issuing payments to both Columbia University and the University of Maine System.

Last month, the USDA announced a Title IX compliance review of UMaine for failing to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports. The announcement followed a highly publicized confrontation between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills at the White House last month.

School officials say they have since confirmed to the USDA that Maine's athletic programs are in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and clarified that the UMaine System is a quasi-independent state agency.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District called the decision to pause funding "vindictive."

"Not only did UMS receive this notification through email, rather than a more formal notification; it shared no findings and offered no opportunity for a hearing," she said.

The Trump administration announced last week that it has canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University in New York, the site of a high-profile pro-Palestine encampment last year, citing what it describes as the school's failure to protect Jewish students from harassment.
