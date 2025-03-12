© 2025 Connecticut Public

Inflation eased in February, but it's still too high for comfort

By Scott Horsley
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Eggs are displayed for sale in a Manhattan grocery store on Feb. 25, 2025 in New York City. Inflation eased in February but it's still too high for comforts. Egg prices, for example, surged over 10% in February from the previous month.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Eggs are displayed for sale in a Manhattan grocery store on Feb. 25, 2025 in New York City. Inflation eased in February but it's still too high for comforts. Egg prices, for example, surged over 10% in February from the previous month.

Inflation eased a bit last month, but President Trump's trade war is raising concerns about the cost of living outlook.

Consumer prices in February were up 2.8% from a year ago, according to a report Wednesday from the Labor Department. That's a smaller annual increase than the 3% recorded in January, and slightly smaller than forecasters had expected.

Prices rose 0.2% between January and February, compared to a jump of 0.5% the previous month.

Falling gasoline prices helped to keep the overall inflation rate in check last month. Grocery prices also held steady, although egg prices continued to climb at a double-digit pace. Egg prices have been soaring as avian flu weighs on the nation's flock of egg-laying hens.

The cooling inflation rate should come as a relief to watchdogs at the Federal Reserve. Nevertheless, the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady when policymakers meet next week.

The inflation report comes on the same day that Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum. Those tariffs and other import taxes levied or threatened by the president could add to inflationary pressures and make it harder to bring inflation under control.

The tariffs have also invited retaliation from U.S. trading partners, which could be damaging for U.S. exporters. On Wednesday the European Union hit back at the steel and aluminum tariffs, targeting up to 26 billion euros, or $28 billion of U.S. goods.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Top Stories
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
