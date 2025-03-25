© 2025 Connecticut Public

Here's what 23andMe filing for bankruptcy could mean for your data

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Mallory YuJuana Summers
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with John Verdi, senior vice president for policy at the Future of Privacy Forum, about 23andMe's bankruptcy filing and what a potential sale could mean for customers' data.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers

