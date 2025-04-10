© 2025 Connecticut Public

BUSINESSES HAIL TARIFF RELIEF

By Scott Horsley,
Leila Fadel
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:07 AM EDT

The stock market soared yesterday, after President Trump suspended some of his new tariffs for 90 days. But businesses are still struggling to make plans in an uncertain trading environment.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
