A look back at Pope Francis' life and legacy

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the son of Italian immigrants. He was named a Cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001 and was elected pope on March 13, 2013.
Pope Francis was the first non-European pope in more than a millennium and the first Latin American pontiff. He preached of peace and acceptance — and reflected those values through his actions. He was the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress in the United States and the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula, known as the birthplace of Islam, a historic moment for interfaith dialogue.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
Federal funding is gone.
Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.
That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.
The future of public media is in your hands.
All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.
A popular women's dating advice app suffered a major data breach, revealing users' drivers' licenses, messages and other sensitive information. The hack put a spotlight on the flaws in "whisper networks."