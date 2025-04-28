© 2025 Connecticut Public

DHL reverses course and resumes shipping packages valued over $800 to U.S. consumers

By Joe Hernandez
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT
A transfer truck arrives at a DHL facility in Ludwigsfelde near Berlin, Germany, in May 2022. The company said this week it would resume shipping packages valued over $800 to individual U.S. customers.
Michael Sohn
/
AP
A transfer truck arrives at a DHL facility in Ludwigsfelde near Berlin, Germany, in May 2022. The company said this week it would resume shipping packages valued over $800 to individual U.S. customers.

The global shipping company DHL says it has resumed shipping packages valued over $800 in value to individual U.S. consumers, just one week after saying it was halting such shipments due to new U.S. customs rules.

In a post on its website, DHL said the policy reversal that took effect Monday came in response to discussions with the Trump administration over recent logistical challenges in international shipping.

"This decision follows constructive dialogue between DHL and the U.S. government, who demonstrated a strong willingness to understand our operational and technical challenges, and who agreed that it was imperative to act quickly in the interest of U.S. consumers," the company said.

Last week, DHL said the 10% tariffs introduced by the Trump administration had resulted in more intensive inspections of packages over $800 entering the U.S., inundating the shipper with extra work and causing delays.

The company said last week that it was experiencing a "surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock."

DHL suspended business-to-consumer shipments valued over $800, though business-to-business deliveries continued.

On Monday, following its dialogue with federal officials, DHL said shipments valued between $800 and $2,500 can once again enter the U.S. through Customs and Border Patrol's "informal" entry process.

Under the formal entry process, CBP says shippers may have to complete "extensive paperwork" and file a bond, while informal entry is a "less arduous" process in which CBP prepares the paperwork and calculates customs duties.

DHL said that shift would allow it to resume normal operations. Still, the company warned consumers that they may still experience delays as the company clears its backlog.

