© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Mellon Foundation announces 'emergency funding' for humanities councils

By Elizabeth Blair
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
In 2024, the Idaho Humanities Council funded a rural historical society's project to compile 400 biographies of local veterans.
Hagerman Valley Historical Museum and Idaho Humanities
In 2024, the Idaho Humanities Council funded a rural historical society's project to compile 400 biographies of local veterans.

The Mellon Foundation has announced $15 million in "emergency funding" for state humanities councils across the country. The support comes after the Department of Government Efficiency abruptly cancelled some $65 million in grants earlier this month, which affected museums, historic sites, literacy programs for veterans, book fairs and thousands of other cultural programs in every corner of the country.

In a statement, the Mellon Foundation said, "Without immediate intervention, many state councils face steep reductions—or even closure."

Mellon's $15 million will go to the Federation of State Humanities Councils which will then distribute the funds nationally. Federation president Phoebe Stein said the support will be an "enormous boost to re-stabilize what was previously a very healthy network."

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities started a family reading program to boost literacy.
Frank Aymami / Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
/
Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities started a family reading program to boost literacy.

Stein said 41% of state councils are "in dire need" of funding.

"Some are looking at how they can retain staff. Others are thinking about repurposing programming," she said.

Stein said there has long been bipartisan support for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) which gives nearly half of its federal funding to state humanities councils. She added that humanities groups are talking to Congress about how to restore the funding that was cut by DOGE.

As states scramble to adjust to the funding cuts, the NEH announced millions in grants for artists to help create President Trump's National Garden of American Heroes.

This story was edited by Jennifer Vanasco

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content