© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harrods, iconic department store, latest British retailer hit by cyberattack

By Rebecca Rosman
Published May 1, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
A general view of Harrods store in Knightsbridge, central London
Joel Ryan
/
Invision
A general view of Harrods store in Knightsbridge, central London

LONDON — Harrods, the iconic luxury department store, has become the latest British retailer to fall victim to a cyberattack. The hack targeted the London-based retail giant, raising concerns over the vulnerability of high-end businesses to online security breaches.

Details of the cyberattack remain unclear, but some customers have reported being unable to complete purchases. The Qatar-owned department store said it was forced to temporarily shut down some systems after realizing it was being targeted earlier this week.

Harrods added that customer payment data was not compromised during the attempted breach. In a statement the store said, "we recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems. Our seasoned IT security team immediately took proactive steps to keep systems safe and as a result we have restricted internet access at our sites today."

This hacking attempt follows shortly after two other major British retailers — Marks & Spencer and Co-op — were targeted in online breaches. Both retailers have lost millions after they were forced to shut down parts of their IT systems to protect themselves from further attacks. Marks & Spencers has been unable to complete online orders since last Friday.

It's still unclear whether the three cyber attacks are connected.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rebecca Rosman
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content