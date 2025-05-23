© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont state auction draws deal-hunters from across the Northeast

Connecticut Public Radio | By April McCullum
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Two men near a orange light-up message board that's ready to be towed by a pickup truck
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
Connor Poulin and Zach Garvey, of Poulin Companies in Burlington, purchased a message board at the state surplus auction to help with alerting motorists for road construction. The company would typically rent a message board for about $800 a month, Poulin said, and they paid $1,500 to purchase one at the auction.

If you’re in the market for a game warden’s old ATV, or a big orange plow truck, there’s one place to go: the state surplus auction.

Once a year, Vermont raises hundreds of thousands of dollars selling off heavy equipment and vehicles that have aged out of the fleet, been damaged or otherwise aren't worth keeping around.

A line of large orange plow trucks
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
Former state plow trucks are lined up for auction to the public at the state surplus auction in Berlin on Saturday, May 10.
A former state game warden's ATV for sale — "no key," according to a message written on the back of the mirror — at the state surplus auction in Berlin on May 10, 2025.
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A former state game warden's ATV for sale — "no key," according to a message written on the back of the mirror.

People travel from all over Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, even Canada. And they all stand in a parking lot next to a state garage in Berlin for the live auction.

The event is a community tradition, and a chance to socialize, as well as a way to find a deal.

This year's auction featured state park leaf blowers and boats, miscellaneous tools, Fish and Wildlife Department snow machines, and a lineup of trucks of all sizes.

"The DMV cruisers have always been excellent trucks — I've had three of those in the past. And I've also had AOT trucks, which have been great trucks," said Tom Doane, of South Burlington. "If people are paying attention to really what the value of this stuff is, and they don't drive the prices out of sight, it's a pretty good bargain."

A man sits inside a red, white and blue truck and motions out the window
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
RJ Klisiewicz is an auctioneer with Auctions International from New York state, and has worked the Vermont state surplus auction for about a decade.
People stand outside in a parking lot around a truck
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
People gather in a parking lot next to a state garage in Berlin for the Vermont state surplus auction.

Auctioneer RJ Klisiewicz had been resting his voice in anticipation of the event. In the age of online auctions, this gathering is something of a rarity.

"Nowadays we don't do many live auctions, so I don't necessarily get to do the talking fast aspect any more," Klisiewicz said, sitting inside a truck where he would run the auction, rolling slowly around the parking lot with the crowd. "So I personally enjoy coming up here once a year and getting to have a little fun."

By mid-afternoon, everything had been auctioned off — except one truck hood that no one wanted.

"The rain held out. Everyone seems happy," Klisiewicz said, "and as long as everyone pays, we're good to go."

This audio story was produced by Peter Engisch.

A metal rowboat rests on grass
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A former North Hero State Park boat for sale at the state surplus auction.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
April McCullum
April McCullum is Vermont Public's digital editor. Email April.
See stories by April McCullum

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content