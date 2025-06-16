© 2025 Connecticut Public

Thousands rally against Trump policies in one of Cape Cod’s largest demonstrations

CAI | By John Basile
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:36 AM EDT
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
1 of 6  — IMG_1194.jpg
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
CAI
Protestors on Nantucket on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
2 of 6  — NoKings_ACKFalmouth.jpg
Protestors on Nantucket on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
CAI
Protestors in Falmouth on June 14, 2025 during the "No Kings" rally.
3 of 6  — Falmouth_NoKings_June142025.jpg
Protestors in Falmouth on June 14, 2025 during the "No Kings" rally.
CAI
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025 during the "No Kings" rally.
4 of 6  — IMG_1197.jpg
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025 during the "No Kings" rally.
CAI
5 of 6  — IMG_1201.jpg
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
6 of 6  — IMG_1182.jpg
Protestors in Hyannis on June 14, 2025, during the "No Kings" rally.
CAI

In what will rank as one of the largest political demonstrations ever on Cape Cod, about 2,000 people turned out in Hyannis on Saturday afternoon, June 14, to demonstrate against the Trump administration.

People carried signs opposing immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Other signs drew attention to cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Among the demonstrators was Chris Uljua of Falmouth, who said she was prompted by several issues.

"I'm very concerned about what's happening with immigration, particularly people leaving without due process," Uljua said. "We're seeing it in Falmouth. We're seeing it on Martha's Vineyard. I agree with what Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: 'When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.'"

Uljua said she had also attended similar rallies in Bourne and Falmouth earlier in the day.

Also among the demonstrators was James Rosenbloom of Harwich.

“I cannot stand what’s going on in this country,” Rosenbloom said. “We need to have free and fair elections; we can’t have these Nazi-style ICE raids in cities; we can’t have this corruption in government.”

One man who declined to give his name held a sign quoting the Bible.

“I think that a lot of people forget the Bible. Matthew 2:13, Jesus went with his family to Egypt to flee from Herod as a refugee and everyone kind of forgets that.”

In addition to the Hyannis demonstration, a turnout of about 650 people was reported on Nantucket. Other large events were held in Bourne, Falmouth, Vineyard Haven and Aquinnah.

The demonstrations were part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations held on the same day as President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C.
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by John Basile

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

