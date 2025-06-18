© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYC comptroller arrested by federal agents at immigration court

By Gwynne Hogan
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

A New York City politician was arrested by federal agents and detained for several hours yesterday as he tried to escort a man out of a routine immigration hearing who immigration agents wanted to arrest. Reporter Gwynne Hogan with a local news website, The City, has more.

GWYNNE HOGAN: Brad Lander is New York City's comptroller - or fiscal watchdog - who is also running for mayor. The Democratic primary is fast approaching next week. And yesterday, when Lander went to escort immigrants safely out of court, he himself was taken into custody. Lander had locked arms with a Venezuelan man who was trying to leave an immigration courtroom. The two were surrounded by masked federal agents who'd been waiting in the hallway.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRAD LANDER: Do you have a judicial warrant?

HOGAN: Lander asked repeatedly to see the agent's arrest warrant, refusing to let go of the man's arm.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LANDER: I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant. Where is it?

HOGAN: Eventually, federal agents overpowered the two men and detained them both. In a statement, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, quote, "Lander was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer," unquote. But hours later, Lander was released without charges. He told a crowd of supporters gathered outside he was able to return to his family that night, but the man ICE detained was not so lucky.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LANDER: He has been stripped of his due process rights...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That's right.

LANDER: ...In a country that is supposed to be founded on equal justice under law.

(CHEERING)

HOGAN: Lander is the latest elected official to face arrest during confrontations over President Trump's aggressive immigration policies. But Lander said he was undeterred and promised to accompany more people at immigration courts soon.

For NPR News, I'm Gwynne Hogan in New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Gwynne Hogan

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public