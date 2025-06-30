© 2025 Connecticut Public

The microeconomy of Concord’s Market Days

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
Concord's annual Market Days festival featuring live music, food, and of course deals, draws large crowds to Main Street.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Concord's annual Market Days festival — featuring live music, food, and, of course, deals — draws large crowds to Main Street.

The annual Market Days festival in Concord offers rows of vendors, fried dough, giveaways, and live music. This year’s edition, which wrapped up over the weekend, drew large crowds of people: Some came looking for bargains, others were just taking in the scene.

Market Days can be viewed as its own little microeconomy: People making spending decisions on the fly, entrepreneurs hustling to wrap up a sale, others saving their cash for essentials.

We sent NHPR’s Todd Bookman to investigate this little corner of commerce, and how residents are feeling about their own financial status. Click on the ‘listen’ button above to hear this story.
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
