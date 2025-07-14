9 dead, 30 injured in Fall River assisted living facility fire

/ Firefighters respond in Fall River. (Courtesy of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services)

Updated July 14, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Nine people are dead and at least 30 injured after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Fall River on Sunday night, according to city officials.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said in a statement early Monday morning. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

Firefighters responded to a fire at Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility at about 9:50 p.m. and found heavy smoke, flames and residents trapped inside the Oliver Street building, according to a press release by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

About 50 firefighters responded to the call, including about 30 who were off-duty at the time, the state department said.

Multiple residents of the facility were declared dead at the scene, with dozens of others taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. One person is in critical condition, Bacon said in a press conference Monday morning. Five firefighters were also taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Those injured were transported to St. Anne’s Hospital and Charlton Hospital in Fall River, along with St. Lukes’ Hospital in New Bedford. At least two people with more serious injuries were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Jarren Oldrid described the scene as “pretty terrifying” as he tried to figure out if his 67-year-old father, Steven Oldrid, was safe. He found him recovering from smoke inhalation at a hospital.

“It’s kind of just a whirlwind of trying to figure out what’s happening, how this could happen in such a major way,” he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by local and state authorities.

About 70 people lived at the Gabriel House before the fire, according to the state.

Bacon estimated that about half of the buildings residents needed to be rescued, either out from windows or through hallways.

Complicating the rescue was a number of air conditioner units in windows, which made some of the larger windows in a residence unusable for rescues. He said that meant some tenants needed to be accessed through small bathroom windows.

“It takes six or seven firefighters to get the, to get an average person out of a building safely,” said Bacon. “That puts into perspective how difficult it is and how time consuming it is and how physically exhausting it is to make those rescues.”

A notification center for families seeking information about their loved ones has been set up at the St. Anne’s Hospital chapel. Bacon said Monday morning that authorities are still in the process of notifying families of those killed.

At the scene Monday morning, Bacon told WBUR he had never before seen an incident like this.

“I was with the state fire marshal last night and a bunch of people from the state police and trying to think of when the last time there were nine fatalities at a single incident in the state of Massachusetts and nobody could come up with one,” Bacon told WBUR. “This is generational.”

During the press conference, Bacon encouraged the members of emergency services and the families of those impacted by the fire to seek mental health care in the wake of the incident. He said he will personally be reaching out to the responding firefighters.

“My next step is to go to the stations and to make sure that we’re checking in with those firefighters to make sure they have the support they need,” said Bacon. “Everyone thinks firefighters are heroes and they’re just designed to be able to deal with anything, but that’s not the case.”

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan praised the response from firefighters, police and EMTs.

“These guys did a spectacular job in the face of a very bad tragedy,” Coogan said at the press conference Monday.

Residents displaced from the fire were taken to the Timao Center, an emergency shelter facility in Fall River. The mayor said the city is working to get clothes, underwear and medicine for the tenants.

Coogan said that the owner of Gabriel House was being “very cooperative” with authorities.

“He knows he’s responsible to take care of his residents, which is our main concern,” the mayor said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey visited the site of the fire on Monday morning. At a press conference, she commended the efforts of emergency services.

“It’s unbelievable that there wasn’t an even greater loss of life,” Healey said. “And I just think it speaks to the training and the preparedness of the first responders.”

The governor said the state will do whatever possible to support Fall River.

“Right now, the first order of business is to make sure we’re assisting the city in any way possible in rehousing what is a vulnerable population,” Healey said.

