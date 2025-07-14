© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saint-Gobain has demolished its Merrimack plant. But remediation plans remain unclear.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A view of Saint-Gobain's Merrimack facility. The closure will affect 164 workers.
Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR
A view of Saint-Gobain's former Merrimack facility.

Saint-Gobain, the French manufacturing company that operated a facility widely blamed for contaminating water supplies in southern New Hampshire, has finished demolishing its building in Merrimack.

All that remains on the site is a massive concrete pad, the floor of a building that was once several stories high and the size of a few football fields.

But the company still has not finalized a remediation plan for the site, which state regulators say is heavily contaminated with PFAS chemicals. Those man-made chemicals, known as forever chemicals, resist degradation in the environment.

New Hampshire regulators have denied Saint-Gobain’s plans for remediation thus far. The company has proposed “institutional controls” and “natural attenuation” — options that include no active cleanup, but limit the use of the site going forward and require the company to monitor contamination as the chemicals degrade over time.

A Saint-Gobain spokesperson said in an email that the company will continue to work closely with state regulators on remediation.

“Saint-Gobain’s proposed remedial action plan aligns with appropriate industry and environmental practices,” the company said.

Jeffrey Marts, the head of the hazardous waste remediation bureau at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, said state regulators want to see the company significantly reduce the contamination on site.

The concentrations of PFAS in groundwater at the former facility are much higher than levels in water in surrounding communities, Marts said. In some monitoring wells on site, levels are in the tens of thousands of parts per trillion, while wells outside of the site are in the hundreds.

The contaminated groundwater at the site flows towards a brook that feeds into the Merrimack River, which supplies drinking water for several communities.

“A few miles downstream from the facility, there's a public water supply intake,” Marts said. “So we want to see the mass of PFAS that discharges to surface water diminished.”

There are several ways Saint-Gobain could reduce PFAS concentrations, he said. They could dig up the most contaminated soils and remove them from the site. They could inject the site with chemicals that bind to PFAS to keep them from moving around in groundwater and in the aquifer. They could contain groundwater in a series of underground pumping wells that lower the water table and contain the flow.

“There's a lot of research going on across the country and even globally to address this recognized growing problem,” Marts said. “We put it back on the responsible party to look at the emerging science and evaluate options and present those.”

A representative from Saint-Gobain said the company continues to believe letting the chemicals degrade in the environment on their own and limiting the use of the site — the proposed remediation plans state regulators have rejected — are the best way forward. But they are preparing a plan to collect additional data and look at other options.

State regulators are expecting Saint-Gobain to propose its work plan for investigating the site in the next couple of weeks. The investigation, which may help identify remediation strategies, would likely stretch through the fall.

Corrected: July 14, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
A previous version of this story misspelled Jeffrey Marts' name.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Mara Hoplamazian
My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content