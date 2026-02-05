© 2026 Connecticut Public

Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson and the future of U.S. women's skiing

NPR
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 9, 2026 at 7:36 PM EST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR's team in Milan and Cortina are bringing you the latest and helping you understand the science behind the Games' big controversies. Join host A Martínez along with Sports Correspondent Becky Sullivan as they discuss the state of women's skiing now that Lindsey Vonn is out of the Games. Science Correspondent Pien Huang brings you a preview of everyone's favorite niche sport: curling. And Science Correspondent Jonathan Lambert breaks down the controversy rocking ski jumping — and making everyone blush: ski suit crotch tampering.

Copyright 2026 NPR
