Watch: Inside Jordan Stolz's quest for history, Vladyslav Heraskevych disqualified over helmet

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Becky SullivanPien Huang
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST

NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games." Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Pien Huang to catch us up on all-things-speed-skating, including speed skating phenom Jordan Stolz gold medal performance in the 1,000 meters — and setting a new Olympic record while he was at it. NPR's Becky Sullivan breaks down why this could be the year the U.S. has a shot at medaling in the biathlon. And NPR's Rachel Treisman talks about Olympic events from days gone by.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
