A Planet Worth Celebrating!

FOR KIDS: EVERY DAY IS EARTH DAY!

It’s time to love our planet! Sing this Earth Day song with Nature Cat. Join Nature Cat’s Recycling Challenge to learn about recyclable materials and sorting. Show some love for our animal friends by making a biodegradable bird feeder.

FOR PARENTS: MAKE CARING FOR OUR PLANET PART OF YOUR ROUTINE

Every little bit counts when it comes to taking care of our planet. Try these ways to celebrate Earth Day with your family.

Looking to craft? Try using recyclable materials. Get creative with an Earth Day Place Portrait or coffee filter art! Need a new bag? Try making one out of an old t-shirt with this activity! There are so many ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle materials to help our planet.

FOR EDUCATORS: SUPPORTING MUSLIM STUDENTS IN YOUR CLASSROOM

For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest month of the year, full of fasting, prayer and reflection. As Ramadan falls during the last stretch of our school year, it is important we support our observant students. This article explains some ways to provide students with accommodations.

This lesson will help students who do not celebrate with some background knowledge to create a caring classroom community.

