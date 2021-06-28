About Connecticut Public

Contact Us | Ways to Support | Our History | Honors & Awards | Annual Message

Connecticut Public is Connecticut’s only state-wide, community-supported public media service. We are a member station of national public media services PBS and NPR, and parent company for three television stations: Connecticut Public Television (CPTV); CPTV Spirit; and PBS Kids 24/7; and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). We serve one million people each month through our television, radio and digital platforms.

Our MISSION: to Inform, Educate and Inspire CT

We will inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, connecting and empowering them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, to make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

Our VISION: Connecting our CT Communities

To be an essential source for truth and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

WHO Connecticut Public SERVES

As public media we have a responsibility to serve everyone, to welcome everyone. In our storytelling; through our local CT news, regional New England news, and national news services; within our television and radio programming content; through our outreach programs and partnerships across Connecticut; our goal is to ensure that our communities see themselves reflected and represented in Connecticut Public’s public media services.

WHAT WE DO: Local CT News, Shows, Podcasts and More

In addition to delivering highly trusted PBS and NPR programming, Connecticut Public also produces award-winning local news, public affairs and entertainment programming that covers the issues and ideas most relevant to the residents of Connecticut, and beyond. Original productions include television documentaries, public affairs programs and arts-and-culture series. Our local radio talk shows/podcasts include Where We Live hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil, The Colin McEnroe Show, Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean, Audacious with Chion Wolf, and Seasoned with hosts Chef Plum and Marysol Castro. Connecticut Public television has produced and presented several national public TV programs for PBS. Our national shows have included Infinity Hall Live, The Kate, Living with Parkinsons, 3 Seconds Behind the Wheel, and FAKE: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation.

Our multiple media platforms include over-the-air, cable TV and live-streaming television, over-the-air and digital live streaming radio, podcasts, websites, social media, mobile apps, email newsletters, and the Passport video-on-demand service with an extensive PBS library of programs for members. A print edition of our monthly schedule and guide, What’s ON!, appears in each edition of Connecticut Magazine. Through special events, both online and in-person, we engage audiences of wide-ranging ages, origins and interests.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

SHARED ASPIRATIONS



To create unique, high-impact content that reflects the geographic and ethnic diversity in Connecticut across all platforms and become the most trusted source in the state which adheres to the highest ethical standards.

To increase partnerships with organizations, communities and individuals which share our mission of informing, educating and inspiring the citizens of Connecticut.

To provide an ethical, productive, diverse and inspiring work environment for our employees

To be responsible stewards of Connecticut Public’s finances.

WE STRIVE TO BE...



Educational: We value curiosity. We reach inside the community and our organization to share ideas, access knowledge, seek truth, and to learn from and with each other.

Informative: We value the power of accurate information. We are committed to providing tools, content, and experiences to foster awareness and understanding.

Trustworthy: We hold ourselves accountable to each other and to the expectations of our community to be transparent and operate with integrity.

Inclusive: We must actively seek diverse perspectives, ideas and ways of doing things. We encourage ourselves, our organization, and our audiences to best reflect and engage our community.

CORPORATE ENTITY

Doing business as Connecticut Public, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is a locally-controlled 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $20 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

Connecticut Public’s Federal Tax ID number is 06-0758938.

PRIMARY OFFICES & MAILING ADDRESS

Connecticut Public’s main offices are located at:

1049 Asylum Avenue,

Hartford,

CT 06105

CONTACT