New programming coming to WNPR January 8th, 2024
Weekdays
- Today Explained — M-Th 3:00 p.m. -3:30 p.m.
https://www.vox.com/today-explained-podcast
Today, Explained is Vox's daily news explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.
- The Middle with Jeremy Hobson — Thursdays 9:00 p.m.
https://www.listentothemiddle.com/
If you want to know what’s going on in this country, you almost always have to pick a side. But what if you’re in the middle? Maybe you live somewhere between the coasts and feel too much media coverage is devoted to big markets like Los Angeles and New York, Or maybe you struggle to identify with the polarized extremes portrayed by increasingly-politicized news organizations. The Middle is a live call-in show elevating the voices of everyday Americans in the geographic and political middle and bringing them to the national conversation.
- Asian View — M-F during The World 7:29 p.m.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/radio/asianview/
"Asian View" is a two-minute news segment broadcast by NHK WORLD-JAPAN. It features the latest news and deep analysis from Japan and the rest of Asia.
Saturdays
- Climate One — 7:00 a.m.
https://www.climateone.org/
In our weekly podcast and public radio program, Climate One from The Commonwealth Club engages advocates, influencers and policymakers in empowering conversations that connect all aspects of the climate emergency - the individual and the systemic, the scary and the exciting – to deepen your understanding of the most critical issue of our time.
- BBC Climate Watch — 8:35 a.m.
https://wamu.org/show/bbc-climate-watch/
Climate Watch is a weekly segment that spotlights the latest reporting on the environment and climate from the BBC World Service. Each week, you’ll hear a global perspective on how the planet’s climate is changing, and what people are doing about it.
- Modern Notebook — 10pm-12am
https://www.modernnotebook.org/
Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists.
Sundays
- BBC NewsHour returns at 4:00 p.m.
- Embodied — 9:00 p.m.
https://www.wunc.org/show/embodied-radio-showSex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. In this award-winning show, host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.
- Ezra Klein Show — 10:00 p.m.
https://exchange.prx.org/series/44985-the-ezra-klein-show
Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike?