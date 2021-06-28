Thanks for your interest in joining the Connecticut Public Broadcasting team! While on the Employment landing page, take some time to review some of our other WNPR, CPTV, or Education websites.

Audience Research Analyst

AUGUST 20, 2021

Be a connector of people in the digital space. Your new opportunity is an Audience Research Analyst who works within the Digital Services Bureau, a group within Connecticut Public comprised of digital and data experts who are in service to all departments, working to deliver integrated digital customer experiences that drive measurable business outcomes.

The Audience Research Analyst plays a critical part in conducting research and drawing insights across media consumption data to support the evaluation of programming, distribution and digital marketing. The position creates actionable insights that improve Connecticut Public’s ability to serve its existing audience and increase its impact in the community. Additionally, this position provides data and perspective to support vital business decisions that will advance Connecticut Public’s strategic goals.

Producer III / The Colin McEnroe Show

AUGUST 20, 2021

Join the team that produces one of Connecticut Public’s flagship daily shows, The Colin McEnroe Show. Here’s how one of the listeners describes the program: “While the topics are unpredictable from one day to the next (previous show topics include whistling, placebos, politics, the nature of divinity, Barbra Streisand, bedbugs, human hydration, dinosaurs, unreliable narrators, ugliness, and raccoons), what is always assured is that a thoughtful, smart, and interesting exploration and conversation with amazing guests will take place about something.” In 2016, This American Life founder Ira Glass singled out McEnroe’s show as a rare example of innovation in public radio in a speech at the Public Radio Program Directors conference.

Our new Senior Producer (Producer III) will work on a team that either does more of this kind thing, or helps take the show in a somewhat new direction. The main requirements for working on the show are restless curiosity, openness to unconventional approaches, and a keen awareness that Colin is allergic to penicillin. He probably shouldn't take penicillin ever.

New Business Account Representative

AUGUST 20, 2021

Welcome to your new opportunity! This is an amazing position for an energetic, self-starting, self-motivated, and mission-driven individual who wants to be an integral part of a growing public media organization that is an essential source for truth and ideas, in a Company that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Responsibilities including prospecting, conducting needs assessments, creating and presenting proposals, servicing accounts and growing a new book-of-business. This position will have a specific focus on prospects within Fairfield County.

An account representative in public media is similar to a salesperson in commercial broadcasting or other local media. This role will contact key decision-makers and businesses across Connecticut, meet with them to understand their marketing needs, and develop proposals that focus on digital and broadcast marketing solutions to help them grow their businesses. A key component of new business growth is around digital sales. Applicants must have digital sales experience, an in-depth understanding of digital media, and a proven track-record in sales performance.

Senior Vice President / Underwriting, Product, and Partnerships

AUGUST 5, 2021

Connecticut Public recognizes that audiences and revenue streams—including underwriting, philanthropy and membership--are changing and becoming increasingly digital with text, photos, videos and interactive products and services for consumers.

The Senior Vice President will be primarily responsible for the development of underwriting and partnership revenue throughout the state of Connecticut.

The SVP will also have responsibility for identifying underwriting needs and work collaboratively with the digital services bureau and other departments within Connecticut Public to build additional digital products and services to develop new revenue streams.

Visuals Producer II

JULY 26, 2021

If you specialize in the production of multi-platform digital content, with specific expertise in broadcast, digital, streaming, and social media platforms, then this could be your next opportunity! CT Public seems a mid-tier Visuals Producer II to work with the Chief Content Officer and Senior Director / Visuals and Television Production to develop content related to strategic content goals.

Our new Visuals Producer II can expect to work and manage story development with our other talented reporters and producers, as well as function as the series producer for our monthly CUTLINE show.

Grant Writer

MARCH 5, 2021

Connecticut Public has an immediate for a dynamic, research-focused and passionate Grant Writer with a keen interest in finding affinity organizations who align with our public media vision and mission. We’re looking for someone with a creative mindset and excellent writing and communication skills who is solely focused on supporting the Development, Content and Administrative Team in order to construct proposals and reports that reflect organizational priorities.

The Grant Writer is responsible for researching, preparing, and submitting public and private funding requests, responding to Requests for Proposals (RFP), seeking grant opportunities, writing persuasive and successful proposals, managing all facets of the intern grant application process, monitoring funding report requirements, and maintaining fundraising records for a $21M organization.

Love writing? Love research? Interested in finding stakeholders interested in affinity alignment with Connecticut Public’s mission and vision, this might be the job for you!