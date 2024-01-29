Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteer opportunities are an important and vibrant conduit to our community and we value each interaction with our viewers and listeners.
While we currently do not have routine openings, we are always happy to keep your information on file for future opportunities.
Please submit your details at the "Volunteer Sign-Up Form" below and we'll contact you if an aligned role becomes available.
Special EventsSometimes we just need an extra hand with a special event. If you have one in mind, let us know. Or if you just want us to put your name on file so we can be in touch, that's great! Whether you greet guests, hand out information, or take tickets, you'll play a crucial role in our event's success.
Thanks for your support, as always!
Questions: Contact CTPUBLIC's Human Resources at HumanResources@ctpublic.org