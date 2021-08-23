Connecticut Public Earns Coveted Edward R. Murrow Award  for Excellence in Video

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School

HARTFORD, CT – (August 18, 2021) Connecticut Public today announced it won a 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for Excellence in Video for its news video featuring “atomic” vet, Hank Bolden, an 83-year-old undergraduate at the Hartt School of Music, and one of thousands of soldiers present at secret U.S. nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War. You can view the video story and read more here.

Among the most prestigious in news, the Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. The winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards were selected from a record of more than 5,000 entries. “Atomic Vet Goes Back to Jazz School” was produced by:

Deputy News Editor Diane Orson;



Julianne Varacchi, Senior Director, Visuals & Television;

Joe Amon, Visuals Editor;

Visuals Journalist Ryan Caron King.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by RTDNA,” said Julianne Varacchi, Senior Director, Visuals & Television, of Connecticut Public, “Through this one man’s powerful story we gain a greater understanding of what he and other Black soldiers went through during a terrible time in U.S. history. His story and his determination to persevere is an inspiration and we are honored to tell his story.”

