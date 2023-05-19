Connecticut Public wins 5 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS stations, earned five regional Edward R. Murrow awards for journalism in 2022, including Overall Excellence. The awards were announced Friday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Regional winners advance to the national Murrow Awards competition. Connecticut Public is part of Region 10, which includes radio and television stations serving media markets across New England. Connecticut Public competed in large market for television and small market for radio.

Winning coverage featured a variety of stories, including breaking news, talk show conversations, The Accountability Project investigative team stories, video journalism and digital journalism.

Here’s a list of the winning Murrow entries:

Radio (Small Market)

Overall Excellence

Connecticut Public Newsroom

Featuring broadcast and digital coverage across the Connecticut Public content team

Continuing Coverage

Sandy Hook: 10 Years Later — Coverage from Connecticut Public

Featuring coverage from the newsroom, The Accountability Project investigative team, talk show and visuals teams

Hard News

Fighting Back: How Some Connecticut Tenants Are Organizing to Improve Their Housing

Featuring reporting from Camila Vallejo

Television (Large Market)

Feature Reporting

Movie stars, Jazz Icons, Water and Light: Photographer Adger Cowans reflects on His Life’s Work

Featuring work from Ryan Caron King, Tyler Russell and Julianne Varacchi

Sports Reporting

The Perfect Vision | Blind Ice Hockey in Connecticut

Featuring work from Dave Wurtzel, Mark Mirko, Sam Hockaday and Julianne Varacchi

Public media stations across New England received regional Murrows this year, including WBUR, GBH, The Public’s Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio, Vermont Public, CAI, WSHU and New England Public Media.

In other competitions, Connecticut Public recently received 19 nominations from the Boston/New England Regional Emmy Awards.

