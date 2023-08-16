© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public earns national Edward R. Murrow Award

Connecticut Public Radio
Published August 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut, on Nov. 13, 2022.

Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS stations, has earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism in 2022. The award, among the most prestigious in journalism, was announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award in the continuing coverage category is for Connecticut Public’s reporting about 10 years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Twenty-six people were killed, including 20 children. Connecticut Public journalists featured family members, survivors, teachers and lawmakers discussing what has and hasn’t changed over the past decade.

Connecticut Public also featured reflections from Scarlett Lewis, who talked about losing her son, Jesse, and Jimmy Greene, who lost his daughter, Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. In addition, Connecticut Public's coverage included an interview with Monsignor Robert Weiss, a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook who officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children.

“We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget,” Weiss said.

Explore the list of national winners here. Listen to Connecticut Public’s entry here.

"The Edward R. Murrow Awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of journalists who illuminate the world with their stories,” RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley said in a statement. “These awards celebrate not just excellence, but the very essence of journalism that shapes our understanding of events and fosters a more informed society."

The national awards will be presented during an October ceremony in New York City.

In May, Connecticut Public earned five regional Murrow awards that advanced to the national competition. Winning coverage featured a variety of stories, including breaking news, talk show conversations, The Accountability Project investigative team stories, video journalism and digital journalism.

Earlier this year, Connecticut Public journalists earned four Boston/New England Regional Emmy Awards, as well as 18 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

