Lucy Nalpathanchil to Helm Connecticut Public’s Strategic Outreach as VP of Community Engagement

HARTFORD, CT— October 20, 2022 — Lucy Nalpathanchil has been selected to fill the newly created post of Vice President, Community Engagement, moving her from WNPR’s broadcast studio to the organization’s senior leadership team to lead Connecticut Public’s strategies to more deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.

Nalpathanchil will move from her duties as executive producer and host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live, to take the new position effective Monday, November 7.

“We created this position to better connect Connecticut Public’s work with expanded and more diverse audiences and community organizations to help advance our mission of linking citizens to their communities,” said Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “Lucy is a unique blend of intelligence, drive and credibility. We could not be more thrilled that Lucy will be taking on this critical job on our senior team.”

“During my time at Connecticut Public, I’ve seen the media organization grow and expand to serve our residents, said Lucy Nalpathanchil. “We’re a trusted source for news and information because the journalists here are top notch and are committed to their craft. I’m excited to expand the relationships we’ve developed to further connect Connecticut Public with different communities and groups, all working to make where we live a better, more equitable place.”

Lucy Nalpathanchil has had many roles at Connecticut Public, beginning as WNPR’s Assignment Editor in 2006, as a reporter and as the local host for mid-day programming and All Things Considered.

As a journalist, Lucy has covered everything from education, immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military. She has contributed to National Public Radio (NPR) and her stories have aired on several national NPR shows including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Weekend All Things Considered, Here and Now and Latino USA.

Lucy took over as host of Where We Live in 2016, bringing her own voice and perspective to Connecticut Public’s flagship morning news program. In her time as Executive Producer and Host, Lucy led the team to win multiple awards from PRNDI/PMJA and Gracies. Most recently, in 2021, Lucy and her team received a first-place award among large stations from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for this interview with Norwich resident Tamara Lanier. And in 2020, the Where We Live team received a National Gracies Award from the Alliance for Women in Media for her conversation with a Connecticut mother and her trans son.

Contreras said that beginning November 7, Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano and Walter Smith Randolph will step in on an interim basis to share host duties for Where We Live, as they identify a permanent host. Where We Live is Connecticut Public’s longest-running daily news talk show, launched in 2006.

About Connecticut Public Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million Connecticut residents each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.