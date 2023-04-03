Connecticut Public and Braver Angels Partner to Advance Civility and Build Stronger Communities

HARTFORD [April 3, 2023] - Connecticut Public is excited to welcome the community to a new event on Thursday, April 27th at The Westport Library to discuss how individuals can build bridges across differences.

Connecticut Public is working to advance civility through journalism, storytelling, and by presenting special programs that provide opportunities for us to learn with and from each other about important topics affecting our community.

As our nation and even local communities wrestle with divisions, Connecticut Public is proud to be partnering with Braver Angels to hold a panel discussion on ways individuals can build bridges across political differences and encourage civility in our discourse. Braver Angels is a national non-profit bridging differences among Americans through workshops, debates, and volunteer alliances across the country.

Hosted by Connecticut Public’s Lucy Nalpathanchil, the panel discussion features Mónica Guzmán and Wilk Wilkinson of Braver Angels. Guzmán, a liberal, is a Senior Fellow at Braver Angels and author of "I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times." Wilkinson, a conservative, is a member of Braver Angels' We The People's Project and host of the podcast, “Derate the Hate". Both Monica and Wilk will talk about their work building bridges across political differences and share strategies that everyone can use to learn how (or re-learn how) to listen, reflect, debate and communicate with each other.

"As a public media organization, we recognize the important role we can play in serving as a convener, a partner, and source of information to advance civil dialogue,” said President and Chief Executive Office Mark G. Contreras. “Along with our partners at Braver Angels, The Westport Library and Hearst CT Media Group, this event is another step toward helping to advance mutual understanding, productive discussion and ultimately, stronger communities.”

We invite you to join the panel discussion Thursday, April 27th at The Westport Library (20 Jesup Rd, Trefz Forum, Westport, CT 06880) from 7:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Following the panel discussion, there will be an opportunity for questions from the audience. Register here to reserve your spot at this free event.

This event is a partnership between Connecticut Public, Braver Angels, The Westport Library, and the Hearst CT Media Group.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About Braver Angels

Launched in 2016, Braver Angels is a national movement to bridge the partisan divide by bringing Red and Blue Americans together on equal terms, to understand our differences, find common ground where it exists, and help the country we all love find a better way. Through our network of local alliances throughout the country, we offer a range of in-person and online workshops, debates, book and film clubs, podcasts, and more.