Connecticut Public Named a 2023 Top Workplace

HARTFORD [September 18, 2023] – Connecticut Public has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Hartford Courant Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including leadership, working environment, career growth, pay, benefits, and connection, just to name a few.

“This award is particularly meaningful because it is based on feedback from our employees”, said Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark G. Contreras. “The employees at Connecticut Public are among the most talented and creative in the country. They are driven by our mission to serve the people of Connecticut which comes to life because of their passion and commitment.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Everyone at Connecticut Public plays an important role in the Company's mission and vision. A career opportunity with Connecticut Public means joining a culture of unique perspectives, all working towards the same goal: to create a more informed public. Visit ctpublic.org/careers to learn more about open positions and internship opportunities.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million citizens each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.